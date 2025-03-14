100 years of wellness: Henlow Grange celebrates a century of Champneys

For 100 years, Champneys has stood as a beacon of British wellness, and right here in Bedfordshire, Henlow Grange has been a cornerstone of that legacy.

As part of Champneys’ centenary celebrations, the much-loved Henlow resort is inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the ‘100 Years Young’ campaign—a year-long tribute to a century of holistic health, self-care, and rejuvenation.

A Historic Retreat on Our Doorstep

Set within a grand Georgian manor in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside, Champneys Henlow Grange blends historic charm with modern spa luxury. Since joining the Champneys family, Henlow has become a beloved wellness destination, offering everything from restorative spa days to indulgent overnight retreats. With its picturesque riverside setting, it’s a tranquil escape just a short drive from Bedford town centre.

Henlow’s roots may be steeped in tradition, but its approach to wellness is anything but old-fashioned. Drawing on the vision of Champneys founder Stanley Lief—who in 1925 introduced the UK to holistic health—Henlow Granage combines nature-inspired therapies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver results-driven relaxation.

Celebrating 100 Years of Champneys

This year, the spotlight is on Henlow as it proudly takes part in the ‘100 Years Young’ campaign.

Limited-Time Special Offers – To mark the centenary, Champneys Henlow Grange is offering exclusive packages including spa days and overnight stays. These experiences include access to spa and fitness facilities, nutritious dining, and signature treatments that leave you glowing from head to toe.

Centenary Signature Treatments – From April, guests can enjoy new therapies inspired by Champneys’ original holistic philosophy—treatments designed to relax, revive, and restore using the best of nature and modern wellness techniques.

The Renewal of the Champneys Table – Dining at Henlow is being reimagined to focus on social connection and nourishing cuisine. Expect fresh, seasonal dishes served in a warm, communal atmosphere where food and togetherness go hand-in-hand.

Wellbeing Starts Close to Home

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious day of pampering, a weekend reset, or a thoughtful gift for a loved one, there’s never been a better time to visit Champneys Henlow Grange. As Bedfordshire’s own slice of wellness history, it’s an experience that proves relaxation really can be found just around the corner.

To explore current offers and plan your visit, head to www.champneys.com/spa-resorts/henlow.