Chris Hall is gearing up to take on a heartfelt and inspiring challenge this May.

On Thursday, May 1 - what would have been his late mother Carol Hall's 70th birthday - Chris will cycle 70 miles to honour her memory and raise vital funds for Sue Ryder.

The "70 for 70” challenge will see Chris cycle to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, where his mum spent her final days in 2016, from his home in Histon, North Cambridgeshire. Mother of two Carol died from breast cancer at just 60 years old, and Chris has decided to embark on this ride to commemorate her life and pay tribute to the exceptional care she received at the hospice.

Chris said: "My mum was incredibly strong yet caring, and she always supported us in everything we did. Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice gave her the dignity she deserved in her final days – their support was amazing. This is my way of saying thank you and giving back.

“I’ll also visit the grave where she’s buried and place a leaf on the hospice’s memory tree on the day."

Chris, who grew up in Bedford and lived there for over 30 years, has been no stranger to fundraising challenges for Sue Ryder. In 2018, he cycled an impressive 365 miles in under five days, visiting every Sue Ryder hospice in the UK.

“I’m doing this challenge on my own. It will be a quiet day of reflection and remembrance for me, but it’s also about creating awareness too. I want people to know that Sue Ryder not only provides expert palliative care but also offers support for those dealing with grief through initiatives like its Grief Kind spaces too," he added.

Keen to give back to the palliative care and bereavement charity that supported his family during their hardest times, Chris joined the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice as a volunteer in 2016, before transitioning into his current role managing volunteer systems and databases later that year.

Chris explained: “By cycling 70 miles, I’m hoping to raise £350 - £5 for every mile. And I’m not stopping there - I’ve got other fundraising plans for the future.”

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to Chris for taking on another fundraising challenge for Sue Ryder! His efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

To support Chris Hall’s "70 for 70" bike ride, visit Chris Hall is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns