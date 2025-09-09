Archaeology event helps pave way for new allotments in Sandy

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
The Mayor, Cllr Joanna Hewitt (centre) with participants at the fieldwalkplaceholder image
The Mayor, Cllr Joanna Hewitt (centre) with participants at the fieldwalk
Following the closure of its allotment site in 2013, Sandy Town Council has studiously searched for alternative land to enable it to continue to offer residents this important community facility.

After many negotiations, the Town Council, with the help of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), is in the process of securing an allotment site in Beeston.

As a planning requirement, the Town Council and CBC collaborated with Albion Archaeology to conduct a field walk on the site on 16 August 2025 to discover if anything of historical interest could be found.

A total of 19 people attended the field walk, including residents and history enthusiasts. Participants enjoyed the opportunity to take part in this hands-on heritage event, with several small finds uncovered during the day. The Town Council now awaits a detailed report from Albion Archaeology, which will determine whether further investigations are required before the project can move forward.

Participants during the field walkplaceholder image
Participants during the field walk

Sandy Town Council provided free transport from the town centre, alongside on-site facilities, to ensure the event was accessible and welcoming. Attendees embraced the activity which contributes to a valuable step in the process of bringing allotments back to the community.

Sandy Town Council would like to specially thank CBC and Albion Archaeology and all those who took part for their support and enthusiasm. The Town Council looks forward to updating residents once the archaeological report has been received

