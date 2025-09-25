Arlesey and Stotfold benefit from housebuilder’s community investment

Cala Homes presenting Stay Safe, Stay Away to a local Primary School

Housebuilder Cala Homes has announced its support for the local community around its upcoming developments in Arlesey and Stotfold through its Community Pledge initiative.

Cala’s Community Pledge is a key initiative through which the housebuilder is committed to delivering positive, measurable social impact for the local communities in which it builds homes above and beyond any planning obligations. It covers a range of tailored engagement activities such as volunteering, learning programmes, bursaries and donations.

Arlesey and Stotfold schools and community groups are encouraged to apply for funding to address local need through bursaries, grants, and sponsorships, as well as participation in educational activities.

Each Community Pledge includes the following initiatives:

Land to Life, which educates young people on the build stages of a development

Stay Safe, Stay Away, which educates young pupils on the safety measures and precautions that need to be taken on building development sites.

The Urban Wildlife Strategy, a series of measures on each new development to improve biodiversity including bird nesting features, specialist hedgehog fencing, invertebrate bricks, bat boxes or bat roosting features and native tree planting.

Showhome of Support, which sees the housebuilder work with artisan retailers and independent creators in the area to help accessorise showhomes, giving local independents a platform to showcase their products to potential homebuyers.

Supporting local charities, schools and organisations in the community of Arlesey and Stotfold through granting bursaries and volunteering time.

Jason Colmer, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Cala Homes (North Home Counties), said: “At Cala, we’re always focused on providing not only homes, but communities. Our Community Pledge initiative means we can invest in the local causes and organisations that mean the most to the local population, signifying our dedication to committing to the areas in which we build in a more meaningful way.

“With that being said, we are delighted to be providing the local community around our upcoming Samuel Gardens development in Arlesey and our Randall Fields development in Stotfold with support through our Community Pledge, which will bring added value and leave a lasting, positive legacy. We look forward to seeing applications from the Arlesey and Stotfold communities to help address local needs.”

Samuel Gardens is due to launch in November this year, while Randall Fields in Stotfold is due to launch in early 2026.

For more information on the Community Pledge and how to apply, visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/sustainability/people-and-communities/community-pledge/nhc-community-pledge/