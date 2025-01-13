Bedfordshire bus drivers improve driving standards – and see the rewards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire bus drivers have worked hard to improve their driving safety standards and have been rewarded with increased safety bonuses.

Stagecoach East has seen its drivers improve their driving safety score by 18% over the past year, and now 80% of them receive the maximum score for driving safety.

With this high performance comes a driving performance bonus – the bus operator has paid approximately £57,000 over the period - £13,000 at its Bedford depot, £22,200 at Cambridge, £8,300 at Fenstanton, and £13,500 at Peterborough.

Driver safety specialists GreenRoad monitor the performance of drivers across Stagecoach East to see who is demonstrating sustained driving excellence as evidenced by outstanding safety scores and displaying true mastery of the driving profession.

Ross Barton

The aim is to inspire a continued focus on road safety and offer a source of pride for drivers who help improve passenger and driver safety, reduce risk and save lives.

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The safety of our staff and passengers is our number one priority so I am extremely proud that such a huge number of our drivers have been recognised for their driving excellence. We are always happy to pay our safety bonuses because they are based on hard work by our driving colleagues, and show our commitment to our customers and local communities.”

The latest announcement comes just weeks after seven colleagues at Stagecoach East were celebrated for being Finalists at the highly prestigious, national UK Bus Awards. Ian de Chastelain, Training Manager of Stagecoach East, came away with a Silver Award, whereas Martin Marsh, formerly Operations Manager in Bedford and now in Cambridge, and Peter Collins, Engineering Manager at Fenstanton and Peterborough depots both took home Bronze Awards.