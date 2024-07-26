Bedfordshire farmers learn potentially life-saving safety tips at NFU event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 Bedfordshire farmers learned potentially life-saving lessons at a farm safety event organised by the NFU.

Farmers were given tips and advice on keeping the public and children safe on farm, working at height, driver and vehicle legislation and basic first aid and there was a session on fire safety put on at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The event was held at NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Council Representative Nigel Barnes’ farm near Flitwick.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire County Adviser Emily Brown said: “We had a good turnout of 111 farmers and there was a friendly atmosphere with everyone fully engaged and lots of good questions being asked.

Andy Martin, Arson Reduction Officer, at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, speaking to farmers

“We had help on the day from NFU Mutual staff, including Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire group secretaries.

“I really want to thank everyone for taking the time to attend and everyone who helped out.

“Health and safety is so important in farming and it is vital that people take care and don’t take unnecessary risks and shortcuts.

“The feedback has been great and hopefully the members took a lot away from it.”

Andy Martin, Arson Reduction Officer, at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, who spoke at the event, said: “The day was well organised and it was a great opportunity to share farm fires safety and fire prevention advice with local farmers and provide them with the opportunity to ask questions.

“It was also great to offer advice on other services we provide including large animal rescue and trapped persons in either machinery or at height.”

This week is Farm Safety Week (July 22-26), which serves to remind everyone working in agriculture of the importance of staying safe when farming.

The NFU is one of the key supporters of Farm Safety Week, which is managed and funded by the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies.

The 2024 campaign is a special one as it marks 10 years of Yellow Wellies, a charity set up by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said the NFU is proud to support Farm Safety Week.

He said: “We’ve now had 40 years where the fatality numbers have hardly changed – this must be a reset moment for improving safety in our sector.

“Fatigue, familiarity with procedures or hectic schedules are not excuses.