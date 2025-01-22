Beds bus operator welcomes enthusiasts from world-famous museum to tour facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire’s biggest bus operator has welcomed employees and friends of the world-famous London Transport Museum to tour its facilities, and explore some of the cutting-edge technology that is available to local people.

A total of 68 guests from the museum visited Stagecoach East to view the Busway – the world’s longest busway - along with Fenstanton depot. Several arrived on a routemaster bus.

The Busway features the high-tech ISA system, making these buses the first such vehicles in the world to use the retarder in the transmission to slow the vehicle down, combined with engine braking.

This is widely considered to be a genuinely ground-breaking technology and has won multiple awards. It improves safety for both passengers and pedestrians, and also adds to the smoothness and comfort of the ride.

Danny Smith, Operations Manager of Stagecoach East’s Fenstanton depot, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet so many interested and informed people, and to give them an insight into what we do as an operator. We are so proud of the outstanding technology that we get to work with on a daily basis – it gives our loyal customers a comfortable and safe way to get to work, go shopping, or visit friends and family.

“One of our core values is that ‘we support our communities’, and events like this are a wonderful way of fulfilling on that.”