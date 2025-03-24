Biggleswade International Women's Day event a success

An International Women's Day art trail hosted in Biggleswade was a huge success and has managed to raise £800 so far for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

A group of women volunteers got together to organise an Arts Trail around Biggleswade which would showcase local women artists and highlight local businesses in a positive celebration of International Women's Day whilst raising money for vital women's charity Refuge.

The event, which was months in the making, was an opportunity for people of all ages to take part in an Arts Trail, using clue sheets called either Gentle, Rhyming or Cryptic. Participants paid £1 each for the clue sheets and set off around the town in search of the venues and the artwork. 20 venues in Biggleswade town centre took part with 22 local women artists displaying their art and participants had an opportunity to enter the prize draw on completing the art trail.

Around 150 people took part, often as groups and it led to a 'real community feel' in the town. They were able to view stunning artworks from talented artists who were also selling their art with proceeds going to Refuge. The event was also supported by several town and county councillors who attended with their families for a great day out! The JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/womenofbiggleswade has managed to raise over £800 so far for Refuge and the page is open for the whole of March for people to donate to such an important cause.

Biggleswade International Women's Day Steering Group would like to express a heartfelt Thank you to all the wonderful artists, the supportive venues, everyone who donated a prize, the town council and councillors and everyone who came out for the trail and who donated!