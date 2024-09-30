Biggleswade podcast Weird in the Wade wins gold
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I started Weird in the Wade as a hobby, just a bit of fun really. I was encouraged by the listeners of the BBC podcast Uncanny to tell the story of Biggleswade's haunted Poundstretcher (now Jones' coffee shop and gym.) I thought I'd a make a couple of episodes. 18 months and 20+ episodes later I can't quite believe that my show has won Gold.
The awards night in London was an absolute dream. I attended hoping for a lovely night out and to perhaps meet some of my podcasting heroes. To win was a complete shock to me. I'm over the moon, overwhelmed and thrilled to have won.
I just want to thank all of my listeners and those who have supported Weird in the Wade over the last year and a half. I couldn't make the show with out your encouragement and co-operation!
You can find out who else won and were nominated for the awards at the British Podcast Awards website: www.britishpodcastawards.com/results-2024
Weird in the Wade is about local history of the more unusual kind. I've covered everything from ghost stories, flying saucer hoaxes, big cat sightings, Victorian poisoners, body snatchers and Biggleswade's mysterious tunnels. The latest episode which was released on Monday 30th September is about a Victorian spiritualist John Francis Hunt, who ran a bookshop in Biggleswade for 50 years. He believed he was in contact with Shakespeare's ghost. He also meddled in police investigations, went on treasure hunts and was a much loved local character. Thanks to a letter he wrote to Scotland Yard I was able to solve the mystery of Potton Road's "Murder Bridge."
I hope my podcast shows how interesting and rich the history and people of Bedfordshire are. You can listen to Weird in the Wade wherever you get your podcasts or at the website: weirdinthewade.podbean.com/
Coming up in the next few months are stories about two Bedfordshire witches, hauntings at Henlow Camp, Chicksands Priory and a current haunting in Biggleswade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.