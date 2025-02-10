Whilst most people know Valentine’s Day as ‘the day of love’, for anyone experiencing a broken heart, this can feel like the worst day of the year. For those in Biggleswade who’ve had enough of love’s rollercoaster and want to take action, there’s now a perfect way to safely let off some steam and make yourself feel better.

AttractionTickets.com, the UK’s No 1 Provider for Florida Attraction Tickets & Theme Park Hotels, has launched its first anti-Valentine’s Day campaign allowing the heartbroken among us to submit our ex’s name to be added to a roller coaster barf bag.

This means that, come Valentine’s Day, someone aboard some of the fastest stomach-churning rides at Universal Orlando Resort could be barfing into a bag with your ex’s name on it.

“We wanted to create something for our customers that’s as ridiculous as it is relatable,” said Eleanor Cobbe, VP of Brand Marketing at AttractionTickets.com, “Roller coasters are thrilling, but they’re also notorious for turning stomachs. Naming a barf bag after your ex is the perfect way to channel those post-breakup feels into something lighthearted. Plus, there’s a bit of poetic justice in knowing that your ex is being barfed on whilst you’re having a great day.”

How It Works:

It’s as simple as your ex’s excuses:

Visit Enter your ex’s first name (and a last initial, if you’re feeling particularly bold). Sit back and laugh as your ex’s name is submitted to take the ride of shame, literally.

Participants will also receive a digital “Certificate of Pettiness” to share with friends and family, confirming they submitted their ex’s name in one of the best and most harmless ways to take playful revenge.

“And we’re not just limiting this to ex’s…” says Cobbe “We’re happy for you to air your grievances, so you can name a barf bag after your work frenemy, your annoying neighbour, or even your worst date ever. It’s all about having fun and embracing the silliness. We hope this concept offers a laugh and allows the heartbroken to feel uplifted on this difficult day.”

For more information or to name a roller coaster barf bag, visit https://www.attractiontickets.com/en/name-a-barf-bag