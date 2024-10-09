Biggleswade Scouts treated to circus spectacular

Circus fun with the incredible Duo Racers!

Last week saw the amazing John Lawson’s Circus roll into town. Biggleswade Scout District were invited to a special advanced showing of the 50th Anniversary spectacular.

The ‘Big Top’ was full of young Scouts aged 4-18 years old, with volunteers, family and friends coming along for some fun too!

The evening was full of amusement and thrills, with Juan the clown performing comical routines and getting the audience involved.

With plates spinning and clubs juggling there was a feeling of excitement from everyone watching.

Plate spinning with Viktor!

The highlights of the evening included a magical quick-change routine by Duo Vakal, amazing aerialist routines from Miss Emelia, before the evening finished with the incredible Duo Racers who performed a spectacular unicycle extravaganza.

The young people all had a fun evening and Biggleswade Scout District would like to extend their thanks to John Lawson’s Circus again for their support to local Scouting.

Scouting offers many opportunities and life skills to both young people and adults alike.

If you are interested in finding out what Scouting can offer your child, or maybe even yourself please check out the District Scout website via the following link:

Written by Benji and Alyssa Cox