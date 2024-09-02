Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the annual Q&Q Cup
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted their annual Q&Q Cup on Saturday 31st August. This in house fun competition is quite unique, with each player bowling two woods on a rink with up to another seven or nine other players. Scoring systems work for shot woods, and the winner of the day is the player with the most points.
After a warm and sunny afternoon, filled with humour and good bowling, the winner was Les Betts! Congratulations also to Peter W, who came second, and Tony I for coming third.
The game was followed by a super feast of jacket potato with either chilli, cheese, or tuna and drinks from the bar. A massive thanks to everybody who planned and organised the afternoon, and to those who made the day a huge success. Everybody is already looking forward to next year!
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.
