Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the annual Q&Q Cup

By Bailey Staniforth
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:58 BST
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the annual Q&Q Cup on a sunny afternoon on Saturday 31st August.

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted their annual Q&Q Cup on Saturday 31st August. This in house fun competition is quite unique, with each player bowling two woods on a rink with up to another seven or nine other players. Scoring systems work for shot woods, and the winner of the day is the player with the most points.

After a warm and sunny afternoon, filled with humour and good bowling, the winner was Les Betts! Congratulations also to Peter W, who came second, and Tony I for coming third.

The game was followed by a super feast of jacket potato with either chilli, cheese, or tuna and drinks from the bar. A massive thanks to everybody who planned and organised the afternoon, and to those who made the day a huge success. Everybody is already looking forward to next year!

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.

