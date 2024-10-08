Blake Stephenson requests urgent flooding recovery funding from government for Mid Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, has written to the Government requesting urgent funding to support the recovery from recent flooding across the constituency.

Flooding has been devastating for households and businesses across Bedfordshire in recent weeks and the recovery will incur significant costs.

The Government has a number of schemes available to provide financial support to areas affected by flooding, often distributed through local authorities.

So far none of this has been forthcoming, so Blake has written to the Flooding Minister Emma Hardy calling on the Government to urgently release funds to Bedfordshire.

The local MP also expressed his disappointment that nobody from the Government has visited the Mid Bedfordshire constituency to see the impact of the flooding and listen to local residents affected.

In his letter, Blake Stephenson MP wrote: “The exceptional recent flooding event has been devastating for families and businesses across Mid Bedfordshire. I have met people right across our communities since flooding began to understand the impacts on them – and I have heard about the significant and overwhelming financial costs they will incur to recover.

“Given the levels of damage to property and business in Mid Bedfordshire – as well as significant disruption caused from the unprecedented flooding and the ongoing closure of the A421 – I would have expected someone from Government to visit the constituency to support our local response.

“I am writing to you to ask that you take immediate action and release funding to support households, businesses, local authorities and farmers. This funding will help people put their homes and businesses back in order and enable them to invest in the flood protection measures necessary to mitigate the risk of being under water again this winter.

“An urgent response from you on this matter would be very welcome. I would also welcome the opportunity to meet next week to discuss the experiences of my constituents further and answer any questions you may have.”