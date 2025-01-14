Broom Christmas lights display dazzles for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular Christmas lights display created by local couple, Paul and Anne Nicholas, has raised more than £9,000 in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

This is the fifth time the couple has turned their house on the High Street in Broom into a magical Winter Wonderland, delighting visitors and local residents with a host of stunning decorations and over half a million LED lights.

The display, which was open to the public throughout December, attracted visitors from across the county and featured some exciting new additions, including Santa in his rocking chair and a large furry musical reindeer.

Paul said: “When people ask me why we do this, I tell them the truth. I’ve always been a Christmas nut and I love all of it! It’s all about putting smiles on people’s faces. People loved the show this year. They always do.

The display featured a stunning illuminated tunnel.

“We have people who’ve been coming every year for the last five years. Some people in the village say that Christmas doesn’t start until they’ve come to see us!”

With last year’s display raising over £10,000, Paul reflected that stormy weather had created challenges for the couple this year. He explained:

“The weather was really against us. We were hoping to raise £11,500, but we lost three days because of the storm. It affected the display over one of the busiest weekends running up to Christmas.

“At one point, my wife and I were hanging on to parts of our illuminated tunnel to stop it flying away like a kite! But still, we’re very pleased with the money we’ve raised and to be supporting a local charity.”

The stunning display raised more than £9,000 in support of Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

Paul and Anne already have plans in place for this year’s extravaganza, which they hope will be bigger and better than ever. Paul said:

“We started building the display on 1 September last year. It’s a huge job, trust me. It comes together quite organically, because there’s no plan as such. But it works!

“This time my daughter sent me a rather large, animated furry reindeer all the way from California in a suitcase, and that went on our decking area, next to Santa in his rocking chair. The Grinch is going to feature this year – our friend’s helping us design that.”

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Anne and Paul, for putting on this incredible display once again. They continue to amaze us with their creativity, enthusiasm and generosity and I can’t wait to see what they come up with in December!

“The incredible funds raised will help us continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives because no one should face death or grief alone.”