Calling all primary schools: Sign up now for a free virtual school trip from Art UK
Free to all primary schools across the UK, the online event will take pupils on an exciting journey to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, and The New Art Gallery in Walsall, England, and is designed to equip pupils with essential visual literacy and visual intelligence skills.
Hosted by renowned artist Sarah Graham, The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure will explore different artworks and invite pupils to interpret, negotiate and make meaning from the images presented to them.
Signing up in advance, teachers receive free learning materials and videos to guide the lesson which will take pupils on an Art Adventure. Pupils will then be tasked with their own project - taking inspiration from the galleries’ artworks and the environment around them to create a collage that celebrates their local area.
Schools can learn more about The Superpower of Looking and sign up for the Art Adventure here: artuk.org/learn/virtual-visit.
