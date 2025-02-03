Cat expert appeals to Biggleswade residents to think of their pets during the winter

Katie Gwilt has given Biggleswade residents these cold weather cat care tips - Animal News Agency

We are currently in the depths of winter, and as we all put on that extra jumper it's sometimes easy to forget about the cat in our life.

Cats are commonly seen as very self sufficient, and many enjoy going out and roaming their territory of gardens close to where you live.

But cat expert Katie Gwilt is concerned that many pet owners simply do not know that cats can really suffer from the cold, and has issued guidance to help cat carers manage their pet's needs when the weather starts to chill.

Katie said: "The recent cold snap has reminded me how important it is to make sure that our cats have some cozy warm spots to curl up in.

"This is especially important for older cats (any over 10 count as a senior) and any with health conditions where warmth can help those sore joints and boost their immune system."

Katie's tips:

Heat Pads

These are so good for our cats (as well as us humans). There are so many varieties to choose from now as well.

I have a couple of electric heat pads that I keep on a low setting for my cats. There are also electric blankets that cover a much bigger area that you can leave on low.

For those not comfortable leaving something plugged in when you are out, there are lots of microwave options too. There is the classic hot water bottle as well as wheat packs.

I use something called the All Nighter that retains heat for around 8-10 hours and comes with a cover. Do make sure you put a blanket or cover over anything just to protect your cats thin skin and let your cat decide when they want a break by being able to move away from it as needed.

Outdoor Shelters

A lot of cats still enjoy being able to go outside despite the drop in temperature.

You may also have local strays and feral cats you help look after. Outdoor shelters are commonplace now and again there are lots of types to choose from.

There are wooden and plastic ones or you can fashion something home made.

Remember not to put blankets in outdoor housing for animals as they can freeze when they get damp. Straw (not hay) makes for excellent padding and insulation and can be used to help retain heat for any outdoor cats.

Radiator Beds

These are a lovely addition if your cats love to curl up near radiators.

Mine love to sleep on the windowsill above mine as I can’t fit a bed. If you have the space though do give these a try. Check the top of your radiator as there are different options for those with one or two rungs along the top.

If your cat prefers floor level then you can try a clothing rail with a blanket draped over it the cat can sit on or underneath if they prefer cover.

Enclosed Beds

Any bed that the cat has the option to climb into (health permitting) is a great way to help them stay warm. That way they have warmth on three sides plus above and below.

Igloo type beds are a great choice or even a blanket or cloth draped over a table your cat can snooze underneath (how many people's cats love sleeping on a chair pushed under a table!).

You can even make your own cat bed from a cardboard box and an old t-shirt. The possibilities are endless if you use your imagination.

It is important to give your cat options and let them regulate their temperature themselves so make sure they can move away from any heat source as needed.

To find out more about Katie Gwilt go to www.thekatlady.co.uk