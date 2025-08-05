Celebrating 30 years of service: Cllr Pettitt honoured by Sandy Town Council

At the start of a recent Town Council meeting, Councillor Pettitt was honoured in recognition of his 30 years of dedicated service, marked on May 11.

In a heartfelt presentation, the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, thanked Cllr Pettitt for his long-standing commitment to the Council and the Sandy community. She also acknowledged the vital support of his wife throughout his time in office.

During his impressive tenure, Cllr Pettitt served as Mayor of Sandy from May 2021 to May 2023, a period that included several historic national events such as the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty’s passing, and the Coronation of King Charles III.

The mayor highlighted some of Cllr Pettitt’s key contributions, including playing a leading role in establishing the Sandy Sports and Leisure Association, supporting the purchase of the Town Council’s electric vehicle and championing the ongoing cemetery extension project.

Cllr Martin Pettitt receiving a plaque in honour of his years in service.

In response, Cllr Pettitt thanked the mayor and fellow councillors, reflecting on both the challenges and achievements of his three decades on the Council. He shared that, overall, he had greatly enjoyed serving the people of Sandy.

Sandy Town Council extends its gratitude to Cllr Pettitt for his many years of service and commitment to the town.