Cheers! Local MP Blake Stephenson launches Best Pub In Mid Bedfordshire competition

Local MP Blake Stephenson is launching his Mid Bedfordshire Pub of the Year competition to help shine a spotlight on the hospitality industry.

Since his election in 2024, Conservative MP Blake has heard many stories from local pubs about the impact of Government decisions on hospitality.

He has been fighting in the House of Commons for a change of course from the Labour Government – but is now also keen to help provide a boost to local pubs by organising the first ever Mid Bedfordshire Pub of the Year awards.

The competition aims to promote healthy competition between pubs and to get pub goers to share and support their locals on social media and beyond.

Blake Stephenson is keen to provide a boost our local pubs

Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson said: “Pubs are at the heart of communities and we need to do everything we can to support them.

“I’m still fighting for you in the House of Commons and beyond, but with Parliament in summer recess I want to help shine a spotlight on our fabulous pubs here in Mid Bedfordshire.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit many of them when I’ve been out meeting local people in my first year as our MP but now it’s your chance to have your say, so get voting!”

You can vote for your favourite Mid Bedfordshire pub here: https://www.blakestephenson.uk/pub-of-the-year-2025

Nominations close on Friday, September 5.