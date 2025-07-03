Choir delights audience with global musical gems at charming garden venue

Wow! What a night! As the temperatures continued to soar on Saturday 28th June, so did our spirits as the Ensemble of Friends gathered together at the kind invitation of the Parish Church of St. Peter in Wrestlingworth to raise funds to restore their beautiful historic building.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set back from the main road, I was immediately charmed by our home for the afternoon and evening. Nestling quietly in a well maintained stone walled garden – a haven of peace and tranquillity, warmed by the sun’s rays and framed by the cloudless blue sky.

It was time for the briefest of rehearsals to get familiar with the seating arrangements and test out the acoustics. No rehearsal is complete without at least some physical and vocal warm up exercises. Next, a quick sing through of some pieces made sure we were ready for a great concert!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the evening crept in, there was a buzz of anticipation as friends, old and new gradually took their seats, ready to enjoy the evening. At 7pm the excited chatter gave way to a serious amount of singing! Clad in black with a hint of pink accessories, we sang to our hearts content, showcasing the work from composers across the globe. These included musical gems from America, Canada, Catalonia, England, Germany, Haiti, Ireland, and Norway! With music spanning from the 16th – 20th century and even more recently with beautiful arrangements from our very own Dr. Douglas Coombes MBE, there really was something for everyone.

Parish Church of St. Peter, Wrestlingworth

Particular highlights, included the dulcet tones of our prestigious barbershop quartet who sang ‘In My Room.’ They sang the piece so beautifully and were perfectly complemented by the gentle vocalisations of their fellow singers, which gave the music a rather special ethereal quality.

In contrast, but equally enjoyable was the wonderful nonet of ladies – a blend of soprano, second soprano and alto singers who expertly told the tale of Philomela’s lost love in a delightful madrigal written by Mr Thomas Morley.

Throughout the evening, we were thrilled to be supported by the large number of audience members who welcomed us with their wonderfully warm and joyful exuberance. I felt very privileged to have been there on Saturday and thrilled to learn that the church raised a very handsome amount of money to support their restoration programme. With grateful thanks to everyone who helped to make the whole event such a memorable occasion.