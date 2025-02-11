Choral Society Chairman to shave head for Cancer Research
The deed will be done on Wednesday 19th February at (approx. ) 4:30 in the Sports bar at John O’Gaunt golf club.
David, who is Chairman of Biggleswade and District Choral Society who rehearse at Trinity Methodist, is doing this to support one of the members of Trinity who is undergoing cancer treatment.
It is also in memory of Morgan Darnell ,who was a member of John O’Gaunt, who bravery fought cancer last year; his daughter-in-law Belinda and his nephew Simon.
If you would like to support David, you can pledge a donation via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dave-curwen-shaved-head