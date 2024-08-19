Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grants to help charity or community groups supporting residents in the Biggleswade area are up for grabs.

They are being offered by Biggleswade Town Council as a way of acknowledging the significant contribution made by community clubs, charities and other organisations to enrich and improve the quality of life for residents in Biggleswade.

The council has funds available to support the operation and development of highly valued services, which in the past have included the Veg Box Donation Scheme, which received £11k to help deliver fresh, healthy veg boxes to families in need, free of charge.

Other groups to benefit have included Carers in Beds, Keech Hospice, Autism Beds, Hear2Listen, Ivel Bereavement, Biggleswade Community Group and the Bloomin’ Well Community.

Apply before August 31 for a Biggleswade Town Council grant

The council are now inviting applications from groups which will benefit residents from the support provided.

A spokesperson said: "The town council has a grants application process and is pleased to receive applications for financial assistance from these groups when it is apparent that Biggleswade town residents will benefit from the support provided. All applications will be considered without prejudice on an individual basis.

There are two grant application cycles per year with the deadline for current June to August cycle closing on August 31.

Those applying for a grant need to complete an Application Form; click here to apply.

Completed forms should be sent to the town council offices at: Biggleswade Town Council, The Old Court House, 4 Saffron Road, Biggleswade, SG18 8DL or by email to [email protected]