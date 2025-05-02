Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The monthly Charity Quiz Night at the Five Bells pub in Henlow takes place on Sunday, May 4.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month’s event is in aid of Midshires Lowland Rescue, a group made up of volunteers who look for missing people in the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire area.

The quiz starts at 8pm with teams of up to eight members invited to take part. Entry is £2.50 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be prizes for first, second and last place together with spot prizes and a raffle. Those wishing to eat at the pub before the event, should note last food orders must be placed by 7pm. To ensure a table is reserved it is best to book by phoning 01462 811125.

The quiz is being held at the Five Bells pub, Henlow

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.