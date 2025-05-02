Don’t miss popular charity quiz hosted by Henlow pub

By Olga Norford
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:49 BST
The monthly Charity Quiz Night at the Five Bells pub in Henlow takes place on Sunday, May 4.

This month’s event is in aid of Midshires Lowland Rescue, a group made up of volunteers who look for missing people in the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire area.

The quiz starts at 8pm with teams of up to eight members invited to take part. Entry is £2.50 per person.

There will be prizes for first, second and last place together with spot prizes and a raffle. Those wishing to eat at the pub before the event, should note last food orders must be placed by 7pm. To ensure a table is reserved it is best to book by phoning 01462 811125.

The quiz is being held at the Five Bells pub, Henlow

