Don’t miss popular charity quiz hosted by Henlow pub
The monthly Charity Quiz Night at the Five Bells pub in Henlow takes place on Sunday, May 4.
This month’s event is in aid of Midshires Lowland Rescue, a group made up of volunteers who look for missing people in the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire area.
The quiz starts at 8pm with teams of up to eight members invited to take part. Entry is £2.50 per person.
There will be prizes for first, second and last place together with spot prizes and a raffle. Those wishing to eat at the pub before the event, should note last food orders must be placed by 7pm. To ensure a table is reserved it is best to book by phoning 01462 811125.