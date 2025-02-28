Duke of Gloucester officially opens new £1.7m Potton Hall for All facility

The red carpet was rolled out for a visit by the Duke of Gloucester who opened Potton's new £1.7m community venue, Potton Hall for All.

His Royal Highness was welcomed by Susan Lousada, the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire before touring the newly built facility designed to meet the needs of the town's many community groups and activities.

He then unveiled a plaque to officially open the new community venue and planted a heritage apple tree, Hunt’s Duke of Gloucester, helped by Denis Ellison, Potton Community Orchard volunteer.

Fellow Community Orchard volunteer Andy Gibb presented His Royal Highness with gifts of apple juice, honey and preserves from the orchard with Potton Primary School Choir joining the event to sing during the planting of the tree.

His Royal Highness unveiling the plaque. Picture: June Essex

Cllr Jonathan Price-Williams, chairman of Potton Town Council and Potton Hall for All trustee, said: “We were immensely proud to showcase Potton Hall for All to His Royal Highness and express our gratitude for his visit earlier today."

Elizabeth Smith, chair of Potton Hall for All charity and co-host, added: “We were delighted to host a special visit by His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester, to mark the official opening of Potton Hall for All. It was a great opportunity to showcase the building which has been designed in consultation with residents and user groups to ensure it was fit for purpose.”

During his visit, His Royal Highness heard about the fascinating history of Potton from George Howe, chair of Potton History Society.

He was later introduced to Potton Hall for All trustees Phill Banks (vice-chair), Kim Gutteridge (principal fundraiser), and Craig Gant (treasurer) who said Potton had many arts, community and sporting groups who were in need of larger premises to better meet their needs.

From left to right: Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada; His Royal Highness, The Duke of Gloucester; Mrs Liz Smith, Chair of Potton Hall for All charity. In background: Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council; Mr Andrew Hopkinson, Chief Fire Officer, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service; and Cllr Jonathan Price Williams, co-host, Chairman of Potton Town Council and Trustee of Potton Hall for All charity. Picture: June Essex

They described how Potton also had many smaller venues which needed expanding to meet the needs of a growing town and that the issue was first raised over 30 years ago when the idea eventually became the charity, Potton Hall for All.

Kim Gutteridge described how during this time the trustees, working with Potton Town Council, held many community consultations helping to navigate Section 106 opportunities and applied for the public and charitable funds needed to fund this £1.7m facility.

The Duke also met Darren Wallace (managing director, Watson & Cox) and Chris Wayman (director Wayman Architects) to find out more about the design and construction of the building. Watson & Cox’s brief was to design and construct a multi-functional community centre to serve the Potton local area, working to a strict budget to provide the best value for the local community.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada said: “It was a pleasure to welcome His Royal Highness to Potton for the opening of this wonderful new hall. It is a lovely facility and will provide the growing community of the town with greater opportunity to organise events and activities and come together."

Other guests, included Bav Shah, The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, and Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson.