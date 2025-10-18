Exhibition of Bygone Sandy

Visit the Sandy Historical Research Group Exhibition at the Sandy Town Council Offices on Cambridge Road on Saturday 25 October 10.00 am-2.00 pm to see a selection from their archives. Please bring along any of your old photographs and memorabilia of Sandy. Admission for members is free and non-members £3.00.

Back numbers of the SHRUB magazine, copies of the Pictorial Memories of Sandy booklets, and the Sandy Memories postcards, will all be on sale, together with Mike Luke’s fascinating Albion Archaeology Monograph on the Roman ‘Small Town” at Sandy. If you are not already an SHRG member, there will be an opportunity to join, and then receive the twice yearly SHRUB magazine on Sandy’s history, with free entry to many of their events and exhibitions. For further information please contact Richard Barlow on 01767 226392.