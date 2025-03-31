Expert shares five tips to help you spring clean your career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the weather warms and the days grow longer, the arrival of Spring marks a time for renewal - including careers. With many employers ramping up hiring at the start of a new financial year, Career Expert shares her best advice on securing that dream job. Whether you're seeking a fresh challenge, switching industries, or returning to work, Bethany Windsor, Careers Expert and Programme Director for the recruitment campaign Generation Logistics, shares her top five tips to help you land the perfect role.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Know what you want from your career

“Before you jump into the job market, take time to reflect on what you truly want from your career,” Bethany begins.

Research from Generation Logistics reveals that 69% of job seekers prioritise work-life balance when selecting their dream role, while 66% seek competitive pay1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director for Generation Logistics

“Establishing your priorities - whether that is flexibility, growth opportunities or company culture - will help you to focus your search and find a role that fits with your values and lifestyle.

“This may include taking a look at a different career path that is better suited to you than one you may already be established in. For example, logistics is a sector that 90% of people have never considered as a career choice2 yet it offers flexibility as well as excellent opportunities for career growth.

2. Tailor your CV for maximum impact

“When it comes to your CV, being clear and concise will have the strongest impact. Avoid clichés like “hard-working”,”team player” and “go-getter” as they add little value. Instead use active verbs like “led”, “achieved” or “delivered” to highlight your achievements.

“Timing is key. Keep your CV relevant by including only roles from the last 10 years that align with the position you are applying for, ensuring your CV stays focused. Trim unnecessary personal details such as your date of birth, marital status, or photos unless specifically requested, maintaining a professional tone throughout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, simplify the formatting of your CV to avoid complicated layouts that might confuse applicant tracking systems. A clean, easy-to-read design will increase your chances of passing through the initial sift and catching a recruiter’s attention.”

3. Don’t mass-apply - be strategic

“Rather than sending out numerous applications to every job on the market, take the time to research each opportunity thoroughly,” Bethany continues.

“It’s important to understand the company culture and job role, to ensure that it aligns with your personal goals. Being strategic about where you apply will lead to better results in the long run and increase your chances of finding a role that excites you and matches your skills.”

4. Optimise your online presence

“In today’s digital world, your online presence plays an important role in the hiring process. Ensure your LinkedIn profile is up-to-date and aligned with your CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, clean up any personal social media accounts that might not reflect a professional image. A strong online profile can help you standout, especially if you’re active within your industry and engage in regular discussions.”

5. Network to increase your chances

“Networking is one of the most powerful tools in a job search,” Bethany explains.

“Whether you’re connecting with industry professionals on LinkedIn, attending networking events, or engaging with people in your field, building relationships can lead to valuable opportunities. The more you network, the more likely you are to hear about unadvertised roles or receive referrals from contacts in your sector. “

Bethany Windsor concludes: “In today’s highly competitive job market, standing out from the crowd is crucial. Finding a role may be tough, but those who put in the effort to understand what they truly want and how to present themselves strategically will be in a strong position to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through Generation Logistics, we aim to raise awareness of the many opportunities in the logistics sector. But we also highlight the accessibility of those opportunities at all levels - from school leavers to those seeking a career change. We’re excited to encourage the next generation of logistics professionals, as we work hard to keep the country running!”

With a wealth of different opportunities available within logistics, job-seekers are encouraged to explore roles that may be of interest. You can find out more about how a career in Logistics might suit you here: www.generationlogistics.org/find-your-future