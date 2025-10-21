Feeling ‘brrrr-ave’? Take the plunge at the Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford

Sue Ryder is calling on ‘brrrr-ave’ swimmers to take the plunge for charity as the Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford returns to Woburn Lido on Sunday, November 30.

This exhilarating cold-water challenge invites participants to embrace the chill while raising money for Sue Ryder’s expert end-of-life care and bereavement support services.

Last year’s event saw dozens of dippers take part. Among them was Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, who will be returning this year.

Reflecting on his first dip, Nick said: “I didn’t know quite what to expect, but I definitely enjoyed the experience. It was certainly cold, but manageable, and I stayed in the water for about 15 minutes.

Nick and Donna, who found last year's dip 'invigorating'

“I’d been taking cold showers in the lead up to the dip – for health benefits really – and that might have helped. Afterwards, I felt really invigorated, though a bit numb, which made drying myself off quite challenging!”

After the dip, participants can warm up in a heated room and enjoy a hot drink, while swapping stories with fellow fundraisers.

Nick, who is blind, took the plunge with the support of his assistant, Donna, while his loyal guide dog, Ron, looked on from the poolside.

“My clearest memory from the day was going over to the side of the pool and Ron licking my face. It was a lovely moment.”

Last year's dippers

Registration opens at 10:30am, with the first dip beginning at 11am. Swimmers can choose from six timed sessions throughout the day, each allowing up to 30 minutes in the pool.

Asked if he’d recommend the experience to others, Nick replied: “Absolutely! Whether you're a seasoned cold-water enthusiast or trying it for the first time, it’s a great opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and raise money for a really worthwhile cause.

“Every splash helps Sue Ryder continue to be there when it matters most.”

Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford is open to anyone aged 18+. All funds raised will help Sue Ryder continue providing expert end-of-life care and bereavement support across the region.

To sign up or find out more, visit www.sueryder.org/bigdipbedford

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns