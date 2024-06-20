For Men To Talk announces their annual walk
This event is a special occasion where we invite not only men but also their families and friends to join us for an enriching and memorable experience.
Starting at Jones’ Café Bar in Biggleswade at 9:15am, with the walk beginning promptly at 9:30am, this annual family walk is designed to foster connection, support, and a sense of community among participants. It provides a unique opportunity for men suffering from anxiety, depression, and grief to talk with fellow sufferers in a supportive and understanding environment, while also allowing their loved ones to engage and understand their journey.
Luke Newman, the founder of ‘For Men To Talk’, emphasises the importance of this event, stating, “Our annual family walk is more than just a walk. It’s a chance for men to break the silence and share their struggles in a supportive environment. By including families and friends, we create a broader network of understanding and compassion, which is crucial for the healing process.”
One of the unique aspects of For Men To Talk is its diverse range of meeting formats. From physical gatherings to virtual sessions, from leisurely walks to serene fishing trips, the group offers various avenues for men to connect and share their stories. See www.formentotalk.co.uk for more information.
