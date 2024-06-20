For Men To Talk announces their annual walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For Men To Talk, men's peer support group, are excited to announce the annual ‘For Men To Talk’… and Walk – Family and Friends Edition, taking place on Sunday 14 July 2024.

This event is a special occasion where we invite not only men but also their families and friends to join us for an enriching and memorable experience.

Starting at Jones’ Café Bar in Biggleswade at 9:15am, with the walk beginning promptly at 9:30am, this annual family walk is designed to foster connection, support, and a sense of community among participants. It provides a unique opportunity for men suffering from anxiety, depression, and grief to talk with fellow sufferers in a supportive and understanding environment, while also allowing their loved ones to engage and understand their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Newman, the founder of ‘For Men To Talk’, emphasises the importance of this event, stating, “Our annual family walk is more than just a walk. It’s a chance for men to break the silence and share their struggles in a supportive environment. By including families and friends, we create a broader network of understanding and compassion, which is crucial for the healing process.”

For Men To Talk announces the annual ‘For Men To Talk’… and Walk – Family and Friends Edition