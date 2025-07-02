‘For Men To Talk’ attends special Downing Street celebration for small businesses

On Tuesday 1 July 2025, Luke Newman, founder of Potton based ‘For Men To Talk’, was invited to No. 11 Downing Street by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt. Hon Rachel Reeves.

The event was held to celebrate finalists of The Small Awards 2025, recognising the big impact small businesses have on their local communities and the UK economy.

The Small Awards, run by Small Business Britain, honours micro-businesses, start-ups, family-run companies, and more from across the UK. In its ninth year, the awards continue to shine a light on the power of small firms in society.

For the second year in a row, ‘For Men To Talk’ was chosen as a finalist, this time in the Heart of Gold category. This award recognises businesses that go above and beyond for their local community, whether through charity/community work, partnerships with schools or councils, or other valuable contributions. Although they didn’t win, being one of only eight finalists in this category is a huge honour.

Luke Newman, outside number 10 Downing Street.

Luke had the chance to speak with Chancellor Reeves about the journey of ‘For Men To Talk’, which he founded in December 2019. The group offers safe and supportive spaces—both in-person and online—for men dealing with anxiety, depression, and grief. Meetings include regular talking sessions, as well as walking and fishing meetups.

Luke also spoke about the growing support for autistic men through their initiative ‘For Men To Talk’ About Autism. These sessions are designed for autistic men, men who have autistic family members, or those waiting for an autism diagnosis.

As a gift for Rachel’s children, Luke gave her two copies of his book The Mental Health Moles, which explores mental health topics like anxiety, stress, grief, sleep, and social media.

Speaking at the event, Rachel Reeves said, “It’s a time for stability, growth, and rebuilding. But with the government’s support, we want small businesses to grow into medium and large size companies.”

Downing Street

Luke shared his thoughts on being invited to the prestigious event: “To be recognised for our work for a second year and be invited to Downing Street was incredibly humbling,” said Luke Newman. “It’s a reminder that what we do matters, and we’ll keep pushing forward to help more men talk and feel less alone.”

The evening included arrival drinks, speeches, and networking with other inspiring small business owners.

As he left Downing Street, Luke even had a surprise meeting with Larry the Cat, the official Chief Mouser of 10 Downing Street!

‘For Men To Talk’, the Bedfordshire-based men’s peer support group, has recently launched new in-person meetings in Ampthill, Flitwick and Shefford.

Larry the Cat

These new sessions build upon the strong foundation already laid by ‘For Men To Talk’ in towns including Biggleswade, Potton, St Neots, Gamlingay, Sandy and Hitchin, as well as virtual and in-person meetings further afield in places like Aldershot and Stockport.

To learn more about ‘For Men To Talk’, visit www.formentotalk.co.uk, call 07709 446480, or email [email protected].