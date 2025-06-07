For Men To Talk’ celebrates National Lottery Award to boost men’s mental health support

A Bedfordshire-based men’s mental health group, ‘For Men To Talk’, is celebrating after being awarded nearly £20,000 in National Lottery funding. The much-needed support will help the group continue and expand its physical and virtual peer support sessions, along with its popular fishing and walking meet-ups.

Founded in December 2019 in Potton by Luke Newman, ‘For Men To Talk’ was created in response to a lack of support for men struggling with their mental health. Luke, who lost both his mother and sister, wanted to ensure that other men dealing with anxiety, depression, or grief had a safe and supportive space to talk.

The group offers a welcoming environment where men can open up about their challenges, share their experiences, and find strength in peer connections. Through regular sessions in local cafés, online platforms, and through outdoor activities, ‘For Men To Talk’ aims to reduce isolation and build resilience in its members.

“This funding is a game-changer for us,” said Luke Newman, founder of ‘For Men To Talk’. “It allows us to continue providing vital spaces where men can talk openly and feel supported—whether that’s in a café, over Zoom, on a fishing bank, or during a walk in the countryside. We’re incredibly grateful to National Lottery players for making this possible.”

The National Lottery Community Fund’s investment aligns perfectly with its recently launched strategy, ‘It starts with community’. The strategy supports initiatives that help communities come together, foster healthier lives, and create welcoming spaces for growth. ‘For Men To Talk’ meets these goals by encouraging open dialogue, offering early mental health support, and helping men build meaningful relationships.

As the UK continues to face the pressures of a rising cost-of-living crisis, the group’s free sessions also provide accessible support without financial barriers. By improving mental health and reducing loneliness, the group plays a critical role in building stronger, more connected communities.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million is raised every week for good causes across the UK. In 2023/24 alone, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded £686.3 million to over 13,700 projects, helping grassroots initiatives like For Men To Talk make a real difference.

June 2025 marks a significant milestone for ‘For Men To Talk’, the Bedfordshire-based men’s peer support group, as it launches new in-person meetings in Ampthill, Flitwick and Shefford.

These new sessions build upon the strong foundation already laid by ‘For Men To Talk’ in towns including Biggleswade, Potton, St Neots, Gamlingay, Sandy and Hitchin, as well as virtual and in-person meetings further afield in places like Aldershot and Stockport.

To find out more about ‘For Men To Talk’, visit www.formentotalk.co.uk, call 07709 446480, or email [email protected].

To learn more about The National Lottery Community Fund and its impact, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.