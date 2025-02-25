For Men To Talk launches first weekday morning meeting in Biggleswade

‘For Men To Talk’ is expanding its support for men’s mental health by launching its first-ever weekday morning meeting.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘For Men To Talk - Biggleswade (Good morning)’ will take place at The BIGG Theatre every second and fourth Thursday at 10:30am, providing men with a new opportunity to talk and connect.

The BIGG Theatre, a newly transformed community hub in the heart of Biggleswade, offers a welcoming space for conversation. The venue now features a multi-format performance space, a contemporary foyer coffee shop and bar serving specialty coffee and locally sourced cakes, as well as a gallery wall showcasing local artists. The venue hosts a variety of live entertainment, including theatre, cinema, music, comedy, and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to launching the morning session, ‘For Men To Talk - Biggleswade (Evening Session)’ will be moving back to Jones Café Bar from The Crown Hotel (Wetherspoon). The evening sessions will now take place on the first and third Monday of each month instead of the second and fourth Tuesday.

A recent 'For Men To Talk...and Walk' in Biggleswade

‘For Men To Talk’ provides a safe space for men suffering from anxiety, depression, and grief. The group offers in-person, virtual, fishing, and walking meetings in Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton, Gamlingay, Hitchin, St Neots, as well as in Stockport and Aldershot. They also have ‘For Men To Talk…and Walk’ every second Sunday of the month, starting from Jones Café Bar at 9:15am

Luke Newman, founder of ‘For Men To Talk’, shared his excitement about the changes: “I can’t thank The Crown Hotel (Wetherspoon) enough for their hospitality in hosting our Biggleswade group over the last couple of years, but it does feel nice to go back to our roots at Jones Café Bar.

"Returning to our original venue feels like the right step, and I’m also thrilled to introduce our first weekday morning session at The BIGG Theatre. We hope this new opportunity will encourage more men to come and talk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in 2019, ‘For Men To Talk’ has grown to support men in multiple locations. This new morning session in Biggleswade aims to make it even easier for men to access vital peer support in a welcoming environment.

For more information, visit www.formentotalk.co.uk or follow ‘For Men To Talk’ on social media.