Free activities at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness for National Fitness Day

John Bunyan Sports and Fitness has a range of free activities this National Fitness Day, including Zumba.

Better leisure centres, including John Bunyan Sports and Fitness on Mile Road, will mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24 September 2025 by providing a variety of FREE activities for residents.

National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body ukactive, and this year’s theme, ‘Powered by you!’, highlights the power of the individual to reap the benefits of physical activity.

Encouraging the community to get active and celebrate the benefits of a healthier lifestyle, the team at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness has a bunch of free activities. These include Badminton and Basketball social clubs in the morning and afternoon, a morning group masterclass combining Zumba, Zumba Step, Pilates, LBT and Body Conditioning, and gym taster sessions available throughout the day.

There are also a Mind and Body Masterclass, exploring different forms of yoga such as Pranayama, Ashtanga, Yin Yoga and Rotation Relaxation, and a lunchtime masterclass session focused on core strength and HIIT.

Commenting on the initiative Aaron Colbert, Community Sports Manager from GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in the borough of Bedford, said: “We’re bringing communities together through movement, motivation and fun on National Fitness Day. With a packed programme of free activities across our Bedford centres on 24 November, we want to encourage everyone to get involved.

“No matter your fitness level, small steps to be more active can have lifelong benefits - and National Fitness Day is the perfect time to try something new. Come and join in.”

The UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2025 revealed that a record 11.5 million people are now members of a health and fitness club in the UK, with more than 600 million individual visits recorded to clubs in 2024.

Anyone wishing to book a FREE National Fitness Day pass should visit: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day