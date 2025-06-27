Free drain survey initiative open to Biggleswade homeowners

A member of the Burton Smith team carries out a CCTV drain inspection

Homeowners in the Biggleswade area are being offered free CCTV drain inspections as part of a new initiative to tackle the potential hidden risks that lurk underground.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire-based Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating is providing the complimentary service to homeowners within a 20-mile radius of its Silsoe headquarters, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of well-maintained drainage systems in protecting both properties and the environment.

Using high-resolution, non-invasive CCTV technology, the inspections allow underground pipework to be assessed for issues such as cracks, blockages, leaks, root intrusions and collapsed sections, without the need for costly excavation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live footage gives engineers an instant view of the condition of the drainage system, enabling fast and targeted repairs. For homeowners, it means major potential savings by enabling them to tackle issues at an early stage.

Many older homes in the region still rely on clay or cast iron pipework that is now showing signs of age. Across the UK, it’s estimated that more than 2,600 burst domestic pipes are reported each year, with total damage costs nearing £50 million.

In addition to spotting physical defects, the inspections can uncover misconnected drains - a hidden but widespread problem that contributes to river pollution - and the detection of internal sewer flooding risks.

Toby Burton, Managing Director of Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, said: “At Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, we believe true peace of mind starts below ground. Time and again we’ve seen how hidden drainage faults can escalate into costly and disruptive problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re stepping up to support our community with free CCTV drain inspections and enabling homeowners to catch issues early to avoid expensive repairs and safeguard both their properties and the local environment.”

To book a free inspection, call 01462 412022 between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.