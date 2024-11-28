High five for Ollie: Nursery honouring a brave little hero this Christmas with hospital pyjama appeal

A children’s nursery is honouring the memory of a brave little boy who fought courageously against cancer by collecting pyjamas to give to youngsters having to spend Christmas in hospital.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Farm Day Nursery, based in London Road, Sandy, are running their High Five for Ollie initiative throughout December as a tribute to little Ollie who attended the nursery but sadly lost his battle with the illness back in 2021, aged just four.

Families are being invited to donate nightwear for other children who have to spend Christmas in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the nursery are also collecting donations for the local food bank which will help families in Sandy who need support over the festive season.

The team and children at Manor Farm Day Nursery are collecting pyjamas as part of their High Five for Ollie appeal

Hannah Buckley, Nursery Manager said: “This is such a wonderful opportunity to teach our children the value of kindness and bring smiles to those around us within our local community.

“Through these efforts, we aim to make the season brighter for children and families who need it most, while keeping Ollie’s memory alive in a way that reflects his strength and love.

“We want to come together to spread joy and kindness this season, as the magic of Christmas lies not in what we receive, but in what we give.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Farm is part of the Family First nursery group, who have launched a nationwide campaign called The Magic of Giving, a heartwarming initiative dedicated to spreading joy and supporting those most in need within local communities.

Tony Page, CEO of Family First Nurseries said: “This Christmas, our mission is clear: to brighten lives by embracing the true magic of giving.

“Through this campaign, we’re not only teaching children the power of small acts of kindness but also extending support to families in need, reflecting the very heart of our ‘Family First’ ethos.”

This December, Family First Nurseries is excited to launch the 12 Days of Gifting, a spectacular giveaway designed to bring joy beyond the nursery walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over £5,000 worth of prizes (a total of 75 incredible gifts) up for grabs, participants have the chance to win luxurious hampers, cinema vouchers, captivating books, and even a month’s free childcare!

The competition is simple and open to everyone: just follow Family First Nurseries on Facebook and keep an eye out for daily posts from 1st to 12th December for your chance to win.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace the festive spirit and share in the magic of giving!