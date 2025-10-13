Hundreds step out under the stars for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford

Everard Meadow was lit up with celebration and remembrance on Saturday 11 October, as more than 300 people took part in Sue Ryder’s annual Starlight Hike Bedford.

The event brought together families, friends and colleagues to walk in memory of loved ones, while raising vital funds for the national healthcare and bereavement charity.

Taking place along the banks of the River Ouse, walkers chose between a 5k or 10k route, with many embracing the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike spirit with glitter, neon, and glow-in-the-dark accessories. The evening began with live music and an electrifying glow stick fitness dance session before participants set off at 7pm along the illuminated paths.

Along the route, walkers also had the opportunity to pause and reflect to make personal dedications.

Walkers came together to walk under the stars for Sue Ryder

This year’s hike also featured a sustainability initiative, inviting participants to donate pre-loved clothing at the on-site ‘donation station’, supporting Sue Ryder’s retail shops and reducing waste.

At the finish line, walkers were awarded medals in recognition of their efforts. The event is expected to raise £37,000, helping Sue Ryder continue to deliver expert palliative and bereavement support through services like Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Steve Albon, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “This year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford was a fantastic evening – full of energy, reflection and community spirit. It’s always humbling to see so many people come together to walk in memory and support of Sue Ryder’s care.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers, who gave their time so generously, and to our sponsor Concept Event Solutions for helping make the event possible. Every step taken helps ensure we can continue to be there when it matters most.”

People across Bedfordshire walked in memory of their loved ones

Sue Ryder’s hospice teams supported more than 8,700 people last year, both in specialist centres and in their own homes. Events like Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford help ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

For other ways to support Sue Ryder, contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01767 642412.