Christmas is coming with the annual lights switch-on ceremony promising a family fun-packed day for all.

In Biggleswade the festive fun kicks off from noon next Friday, (November 29) with live entertainment and vendors selling Christmas goodies before the official Christmas lights switch-on at 7pm.

The event will bring a touch of magic to the town’s Market Square with a full programme of holiday fun, festive joy and seasonal refreshments with something for everyone to enjoy. There will be also be a wide range of entertainment on offer to get everyone in the spirit of Christmas.

To add a personal touch to the celebrations, there's a chance to purchase Christmas baubles to help decorate and add a bit of sparkle to the community Christmas tree which will take pride of place in the Market Square. The baubles cost £1 with proceeds going to the mayor’s charities.

A spokesperson said: “The excitement builds throughout the day, leading up to the official Christmas lights switch-on marking the start of the holiday season in Biggleswade, and, to top it all off, the band White Lights will take the stage, bringing the event to a festive close at 9pm.

“So don’t miss this magical day, come and celebrate Christmas in Biggleswade.”

Sandy’s annual Christmas lights switch-on will take place from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, December 1.

This much-loved community event marks the beginning of the festive season and offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate. The event will feature a Christmas market, stage acts by local schools, bands and community choirs, fairground rides and the official lighting of the town's Christmas display by the Mayor of Sandy and the Sandy Carnival Stars.

Thanks go to Britannia Pharmacy which is sponsoring the Christmas Tree for the second consecutive year and Lee Tregear, the owner of The Candy Zone, who is sponsoring one of the stage acts.

A spokesperson for Sandy Town Council said: “We have been overwhelmed to see the generous support by other members of the community and thank them for their contributions.

“The council is currently selling raffle tickets giving three lucky people the opportunity to win a £150 cash prize, a bottle hamper and a deluxe Christmas hamper. Tickets are available at the town council offices in Cambridge Road and will be on sale during the switch-on event as well.

"Profits from the raffle will go towards costs for the Christmas Lights Switch On event for 2025. The raffle will be drawn at 7.30pm on Monday, December 9 at the town council meeting. We encourage residents to visit the town council stall and engage with councillors on matters that concern them.”

Fairfield’s Christmas celebrations begin with the annual Christmas lights switch-on at Urban Park on Saturday (November 23).

The event, organised by Fairfield Parish Council, begins 4.30pm with carol and community singing at 4.45pm with the lights switch-on planned for 5.30pm.

The event will feature a Chai Stall, La Crepe Franglaise and Tapped Mobile Bar, Inflatables starring Snow Globes, selection of local stallholders selling toys, sweets and jewellery.

The Bowls Club and WI will be offering seasonal refreshments including mulled wine, tea and cakes

The chair of Fairfied Parish Council will bring the event to a close at 5.45pm.

Are you organising a Christmas event? Let us know at submit.nationalworld.com or email [email protected]