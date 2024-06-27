Keepers help the elephants beat the heatwave at Woburn Safari Park
Keepers at Woburn Safari Park have been helping female Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini and Tarli beat the UK heatwave this week, with a trip to their very own private swimming pool. Drakeloe lake on the Woburn Estate provides a great swimming spot for these elephants, nestled in the hundreds of acres of secluded woodland surrounding the safari park.
The dedicated elephant team walked with the trio through the forest before the elephants took a refreshing dip in the water to beat the heat. They could be seen splashing out, using their trunks as snorkels and trumpeting loudly as a result of their fun!
