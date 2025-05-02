Leisure centre manager takes on half marathon for charity

Phillip Rose preparing for his upcoming half marathon on a training run

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre’s General Manager is tackling the MK half marathon in Milton Keynes for Breast Cancer Now on 5 May.

Phillip Rose is taking on the race whilst fundraising for the charity after a close family member was diagnosed with the disease just before Christmas.

Breast Cancer Now is also a partner charity of Everyone Active, the award-winning operator which manages Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council.

As a former full marathoner and personal trainer, Phillip is bidding to raise £500 for the charity. He put himself together a running programme to get fit and lose some weight in preparation for the event. Training started back in January.

Ten years after he last ran the Brighton Marathon he has been finding it trickier to fit training around a busy job and young family, but he’s been getting up early especially to run.

“It’s certainly hard to get two hours to yourself to run the longer distances in preparation,” he said, “I just need to be kinder to myself as I’m older, fatter and slower these days! I can’t pressurise myself to run at a certain pace or time. It’s motivation enough to remember the cause I’m doing this for and to hopefully get this ‘dad bod’ into a bit better shape! No matter what, I will finish the half marathon.”

You can help support Phillip’s fundraising at: Everyone Active - East Region is fundraising for Breast Cancer Now