Local blood donor urges young people to sign up as he reaches 150th donation

A local man who just gave blood for the 150th time is today encouraging local residents and young people to follow in his footsteps and donate.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Spencer, 87, from Biggleswade, was inspired to donate at the age of 19 after seeing his aunt and a fellow drama student regularly give blood. He continued donating while serving in the Royal Air Force, then later as he moved to Biggleswade in 1961.

“There was a bonus for donating in the RAF - you received a bottle of Mackeson stout beer afterwards,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 150th whole blood donation took place at the Weatherley Centre. Arthur said: “The NHS Blood and Transplant staff - from those manning booking to those who care for us during donation - are exceptional, excellent, professional and so friendly. They are a credit to our NHS.

Arthur Spencer celebrated his 150th blood donation

“We donors are not looking for financial incentives – we donate blood because we can and because there’s a need. And as long as the nurses and staff run the sessions as wonderfully well as they do, I’ll continue to do so.

“I don’t know how many people get to 150. I’m proud of donating and my wife’s proud of it. That’s the main thing – that she’s proud of it.”

His blood type is O positive, which is the most common and therefore the type most commonly requested by hospitals. However, The NHS also urgently needs to find more O negative and B negative donors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O negative blood can be given to all blood types, so is used by first responders before blood type is known. B negative blood is one of the rarest blood types and found in only 2% of donors.

Arthur donating blood

The NHS also needs younger donors who, like Arthur 68 years ago, have a whole lifetime of donating ahead of them. Donors over the age of 45 now make up over 50 percent of regular donors, while the proportion of younger donors has shrunk, with only half as many 17-24-year-olds giving blood now compared with five years ago.

Arthur said: “I’d tell young people to go along to a session and see. They’re such a wonderful group of people at blood donation sessions. If you can donate, do it – you may need blood in future.”

He said that it helps that his local team have a sense of humour: “I always have a standing joke when I give my blood – I go to the refreshments table where there’s tea and biscuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They say, would you like a drink, sir? And I say, a gin and tonic please. Nine times out of ten they say, oh, we just finished the last bottle of gin!”

He described what has kept him donating for almost seven decades.

“They used to advise you if it had been used in a heart operation or a lung operation, and I found that marvellous. Now they tell you which hospital it has been issued to instead. It makes everything worthwhile.

“I gave blood because I thought it was a good thing to do. One of our daughters is a district nurse, and the other is a mental health therapist. Plus, my wife is a volunteer support carer for bereaved people. So, most of my family are all involved in care, to different degrees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Cooper, Assistant Director for Blood Operations at NHS Blood and Transplant, says: “We are so grateful to donors like Arthur who help ensure that the blood is available when patients and hospitals urgently need it. We hope hearing Arthur’s story inspires others to donate, as his aunt and friend inspired him.

“Like Arthur did 68 years ago, the NHS needs young people to sign up and donate. Young people have a whole lifetime ahead of them to become regular donors and are less likely to be excluded due to health conditions.

“We also urgently need more donors with much needed blood types, including O negative, B negative and donors of Black heritage to book appointments and help stabilise stocks of these vital blood groups, so we have the right mix of blood types to meet demand. Please do come forward and donate if you can!”

To find out more or book an appointment visit www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.