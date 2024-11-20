Local bus professionals set to support MS Therapy Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator is set to support the Bedford MS Therapy Centre with a series of fund-raising activities, after nominating the centre as its local charity partner.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big-hearted members of Stagecoach East’s local Depot chose the MS Therapy Centre because of the dedication of its team and its reach across the whole of the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire area. Members of the Depot will do various challenges such as a white-collar boxing bout, running a marathon, and taking part in a bake sale to raise much-needed funds for the centre, which receives no government funding.

The announcement comes after Stagecoach East colleagues, led by Depot Charity Champion Paul Britton, toured the MS Therapy Centre to see for themselves the outstanding work that is done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre provides professional specialist therapies and support for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), similar rare neurological conditions, and Parkinson’s disease.

Stagecoach East at the MS Therapy Centre

Therapies available include neuro-physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, group exercise, balance and cardio classes, along with Parkinson’s-specific exercise classes. Complementary therapies are also on offer, such as reflexology, Pilates, Bowen, massage and oxygen therapy, as well as advice and counselling.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We strongly believe in doing the right thing and that we have a role to play in supporting our communities, so we are proud to have a long history of getting behind such important charities.

“The MS Therapy Centre does amazing work to support people throughout their lives with their illnesses. So much of the therapy and support is given by volunteers and it is all done in a warm and friendly self-help environment, where there is also support for carers friends and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that our team at the Depot are proud to serve the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire region, so they were very sure that the MS Therapy Centre was charity they wanted to choose this year.”

Find out more about the work done by the Bedford MS Therapy Centre at www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com.