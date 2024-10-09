Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire unveils new mosaic in Sandy

Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire with the Mayor of Sandy and school children

On 28th September 2024, a new mosaic in Sandy was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada, to celebrate the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The ceremony, which was organised by Sandy Town Council, took place at the site of the existing mosaic trail on the pedestrian walkway outside St Swithun’s VC Primary School.

The mosaic was created by artist, Emily Davies of Stories in Glass, who took her inspiration from artworks made by school children in Sandy. The event was attended by the vicar of St Swithun's Church, Rev Jodie Brown, the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Sharman, councillors and officers of the Sandy Town Council, residents and the lovely bright children who inspired and contributed to the creation of the mosaic.

There was an exhibition held in the Sandy Library after the mosaic was unveiled to showcase the beautiful artworks submitted by all the children. According to one of the parents whose children were involved in the project, he was so proud that his children’s artworks have transformed into something so unique and meaningful.

The Council would like to thank Central Bedfordshire Council for making this project possible through The Ward Councillor Grant and Section 106 Funding. We hope that anyone who looks at mosaic is reminded of the late Queen’s warmth and affection, and the lasting impact that she made during her 70-year reign.