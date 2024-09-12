Luxury Bedfordshire homebuilder hands out golden ticket with Roald Dahl book donation

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has recently donated a selection of Roald Dahl books to a local primary school nearby to its latest development, The Grange at Roxton.

Roxton CE Primary School received a selection of books including classics such as The BFG, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits and Matilda from the homebuilder to celebrate Roald Dahl Day on September 13.

The donation comes as an annual celebration of the bestselling children’s author whose works are still fondly read all over the globe. The celebration of Roald Dahl Day helps raise money for the Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity which helps support seriously ill children all over the country.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very happy to donate these Roald Dahl books to Roxton CE Primary School and we hope the pupils enjoy reading them with their friends.

“At Mulberry Homes, we think it is important to support young people through a variety of means and this book donation has allowed us to share these great books with a younger generation.”

With active developments in Bedfordshire at The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Roxton is situated in northern Bedfordshire, and close to the Cambridgeshire town of St. Neots and city of Cambridge, with much of the surrounding land dotted with lakes, grasslands and trees. Around the village are walking trails through Roxton Park and the historic city centre.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.