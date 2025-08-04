Mayor of Biggleswade judges beautiful balcony competition at Mantles Court Care Home

Mantles Court Care Home in London Road Biggleswade was delighted to welcome the Mayor of Biggleswade, Councillor Jonathan Woodhead, on Friday as the special guest judge for the home’s Beautiful Balcony Competition.

Each household at the care home had been set the creative challenge of decorating their balcony or patio space to help brighten up the outdoor areas for residents and their families. The results were beautiful, with a vibrant array of flowers, plants, and decorative touches.

Councillor Woodhead toured all the outdoor areas, chatting with residents and team members along the way. After much deliberation, he awarded first place to the Kingfisher Household, whose balcony had been transformed into an elegant tea party setting. The winning design featured a range of beautiful plants, decorations and a water feature.

Cllr Woodhead stated: 'It was wonderful to see the hard work the residents had put in to their displays. It was great to spend time with some of Biggleswade's oldest residents and have a chat with them about their experiences. Well done to Kingfisher who designed the winning balcony display!'

Julie Oakley-Reid, General Manager at Mantles Court, said: “We are so proud of all our households – they really went above and beyond to make their balconies and patios special for our residents. It was wonderful to see everyone come together and enjoy the day, and we’re incredibly grateful to Councillor Woodhead for joining us and helping to celebrate the hard work of our teams.”

