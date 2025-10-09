Melbourn and Meldreth Church Choir brings harvest cheer to Melbourn Springs Care Home

Residents at Melbourn Springs Care Home were recently treated to a joyful afternoon of music and celebration as the Melbourn and Meldreth Church Choir visited for a special Harvest Festival service.

The choir’s uplifting performance filled the home with warmth and harmony, featuring traditional hymns and seasonal songs that brought back cherished memories for many. Residents joined in with singing, shared stories of past harvests, and enjoyed the sense of togetherness that the event inspired.

Vimu, Acting General Manager at Melbourn Springs, said: “It was a truly special afternoon. The choir’s presence brought so much joy to our residents, and it was wonderful to see everyone come together in celebration. We’re incredibly grateful for their time and the warmth they shared with us.”

The event was part of Melbourn Springs’ ongoing commitment to celebrating traditions and building strong connections with the local community. These moments of shared joy and reflection are central to the home’s approach to enriching residents’ lives.

One resident shared: “It was lovely to hear the choir sing. It reminded me of harvest festivals from years ago. I felt part of something special.”

Melbourn Springs continues to welcome local groups and organisations to take part in events that foster community spirit and meaningful engagement.

For more information about life at Melbourn Springs Care Home, please contact 01763 722754 or visit www.barchester.com/home/melbourn-springs-care-home.