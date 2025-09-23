Melbourn Springs residents enjoy a day out at Meldreth Zoo

​​​​Travelling in the comfort of the home’s minibus, the group set off on a sunny autumnal morning, ready for a day of discovery and fun. The outing was part of Melbourn Springs’ commitment to providing enriching experiences in the wider community, giving residents the chance to reconnect with nature and enjoy a refreshing change of scenery.

“It’s so important to create opportunities for our residents to enjoy life outside the home,” said Vimu, Acting General Manager at Melbourn Springs. “Days like this bring joy, spark conversation, and help build lasting memories. They also support emotional wellbeing, encourage social interaction, and offer a sense of adventure.” “I loved seeing the lemurs—they were so full of energy!” said Enid, one of the residents who took part. “It was a beautiful morning and lovely to spend time somewhere different.”

Trips like these are designed to enhance quality of life, promote independence, and provide meaningful engagement for residents—whether it’s through meeting animals, sharing stories, or simply enjoying the fresh air.

