Nature gets a boost at Potton Hall for all

Potton Hall for all charity secures a grant from UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Landscaping Project gets underway to improve Hall grounds.

Central Bedfordshire Council has allocated £5,061 to Potton Hall for All charity towards the cost of a landscaping project from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This project will kickstart the planting and preparation of the flower beds at the new community building, Potton Hall for All (off Hutchinson Rise, Potton) by the end of November. Contractors will build a sleeper retaining wall beside the EV chargers to help contain the flower bed which will be planted with species rich flower seed and a sweeping lavender hedge. Two winter flowering cherry trees will be planted by our volunteers on either side of the Hall car park entrance.

By improving the external natural environment, the Hall will look more attractive and when the weather permits, people will be able to venture outside to enjoy the open space with views down to Potton Brook and the Cricket Club. The wildflower and flower bed planting will boost biodiversity, especially for pollinators and complement the habitat already established next door in the Potton Community Orchard.

Potton Hall for All community space, Hutchinson Rise, Potton SG19 2DZ

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience and Chair of the Local Partnership Group Cllr. Tracey Wye said, “it is wonderful to see this grant support put to excellent use, enhancing the new community hall with thoughtful landscaping, and the creation and planting up of new flower beds. I am really looking forward to seeing the garden bloom next year and to the lasting value it will bring to our whole community.”

If you’d like to get involved in volunteering with Potton Hall for All or to hire its spaces, please email [email protected] for more information.

The UK Share Prosperity fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus