New chapter for Sandy cemetery: Expansion work to begin soon

Sandy Cemetery

Sandy Town Council is pleased to confirm that, following a full and competitive tender process, a contractor has been appointed to carry out the long-anticipated extension of the town’s cemetery on Stratford Road.

The Council worked closely with The CDS Group to oversee the procurement process, ensuring transparency and value for money in delivering this important community project.

The successful completion of the tender marks a key milestone and means that construction work is now scheduled to begin before the end of August 2025.

The cemetery extension is a vital development for Sandy, providing additional space for future burials and addressing the long-term needs of the community. The plans include a new multi-faith burial area, larger individual plots, and a specially designated memorial area for children—offering a compassionate space for grieving families to remember and honour young lives lost.

In addition to its practical function, the project has been carefully designed with environmental sustainability in mind. The extended area will feature new planting schemes with trees, shrubs, and wildflowers, along with bird and bee boxes to encourage biodiversity and support local wildlife.

Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, welcomed the progress, stating: "This expansion will allow us to continue to honour the memories of our loved ones and ensure a dignified resting place for future generations. The project also reflects our commitment to sustainable environmental practices with planting schemes that will encourage and support local wildlife and flora."

Securing planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council earlier this year was a crucial step in advancing the project. With a contractor now in place, Sandy Town Council looks forward to the start of works and the delivery of a meaningful and lasting addition to the town’s cemetery.