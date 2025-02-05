New embankment slide installed at Bedford Road Recreation Ground, Sandy
The new double-width slide was commissioned on 29th January 2025 by the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, the Chair of the Community Services and Environment Committee, Cllr Susan Sutton and the Deputy Clerk, Ian Reed. They were accompanied by children from Laburnum Primary School.
In a brief address to everyone present, the Mayor remarked: “The Council is committed to providing play equipment that is inclusive so that our playgrounds can be enjoyed by everyone”.
The school children “tested” the slide and they were absolutely delighted.
We encourage the public to tell us what they think about our play equipment and report any issues they may have with it by calling 01767 581491 or emailing [email protected]