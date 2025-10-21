New public EV charging points installed in Sandy Town Centre

The new charging points in Sandy

Sandy Town Council is pleased to announce the installation of twelve new public electric vehicle (EV) charge points in the Town Centre Car Park, offering residents, businesses and visitors convenient access to sustainable transport facilities.

These new charge points installed in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) and BP Pulse mark a major step forward in improving local EV infrastructure and supporting the town’s environmental objectives. Other than the charge points at Sandy Leisure & Sports Centre, these are currently the only public charge points available in the town.

The installation includes eight 7kW charge points, designed primarily for residents who do not have access to home charging. These chargers provide a full charge in approximately six to ten hours, depending on the size of the vehicle’s battery. In addition, four 50kW rapid charge points have been introduced to offer faster charging options for visitors and those on the go. With a typical charge time of 30–60 minutes, and the car park’s proximity to the A1, drivers can conveniently park, charge and enjoy Sandy’s local shops and amenities while waiting.

The project has been made possible through funding from BP Pulse and grant funding secured by Central Bedfordshire Council under the Government’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme. The Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, stated that this initiative was an important step in making Sandy more sustainable and accessible. “The availability of EV charging in our town centre will benefit residents and businesses alike, while encouraging more visitors to stop and explore what Sandy has to offer”, she added.

Cllr Wye, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, Mayor of Sandy, and Mr Tom Price, Senior Sustainable Transport Officer at the commissioning of the EV Charging Points.

The new facilities form part of a wider Central Bedfordshire programme delivering charge points across the area, with further installations planned for the coming years. Residents and visitors can now find and use the Sandy charge points through the BP Pulse app or website, making it easier than ever to go electric in our community.