Sandy high street after leading the parade in Sandy 2023

Over the weekend we paid our respects and remembered not only our fallen soldiers, but also the animals who served beside them.

Many of these animals did not make it back home, and we should remember they also had a huge part in our history.

Last year we shared a post on our Facebook page, Adventures Of The Floppy Ear Pony and also on local groups around the area. Our aim was to raise money for the Royal British Legion, a charity that is very close to myself.

We reached out to the local community and asked if anyone would like to help create a beautiful poppy coat for our horse Chester. We were absolutely blown away by the response we had received, very quickly we received hundreds of hand knitted poppies through the post.

Leading the parade in Sandy 2023

My mum (Eileen Wenn) soon got to work by sewing on each poppy by hand, this had taken my mum 6 months to complete. Later on that year we were asked to lead the parade in Sandy on Rememberance Day with our horse in his beautiful rug. A day I shall never forget, which was so important to me.

This year we shared another post on the local facebook pages, to see if anyone would like to help create a similar coat for my dog Billy.

The response we had received was absolutely fantastic. We soon received poppies through the post, so Billy's coat soon began with the help of my mum. Not only did we receive poppies for billy coat, we also received more poppies for Chester rug.

One of our lovely followers on our Facebook page, kindly created a beautiful wreath for our horses. A few weeks prior to the Remembrance Parade in Sandy, we received a lovely message to ask us if we would like to lead the parade again this year with our dog Billy.

Beautiful wreath which was created by one of over lovely followers on our Facebook page

Being asked to take part in our local Remembrance Parade is very special to me. I once served in the Royal Logistics Corps for 9 years based at 9 Regiment, Wiltshire. I had also served one tour of Afghanistan back in 2011 on Op Herrick 14.

The Remembrance Parade for me is a time to reflect on not only the soldiers who fought in World War 1 and 2, but also to remember friends I have sadly lost in Afghanistan.

We are hoping that next year we shall be asked to take part in the Remembrance Parade with both my horse and dog to help remember all of the animals of war.

if you would like to find out more about our fundraising please do check out our Facebook page at Adventures Of The Floppy Ear Pony In Sandy.