Ross nears final race in year-long tribute to brain cancer best friend

Ross Paterson, 42, from St Neots, has already run three marathons, nine 10Ks and, after the MK Half Marathon on Sunday (16 March), he will have achieved five half marathons, raising more than £3,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Nicknamed the ‘395 Challenge,’ the father-of-two created the fundraiser to honour a promise to his best friend, Steve Holbrook—a Bedfordshire police officer of 15 years from Great Paxton—who died of glioblastoma in 2016 at the age of 37.

The pair ran the Paris Marathon together in 2013 and had talked of running from London to Paris, something they never got to do.

Ross said: “Steve became too poorly to do any more running. I made a promise to him that I’d do an epic challenge. He had a huge presence in the community, and I decided to use his work collar number to help continue his legacy.”

Ross’s challenge, set to conclude during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, began with the Rome Marathon in March last year. Since the start of 2025, he has completed six of his 17 races, including a marathon he organised himself, the Olympic Park 10K, Brighton 10K, Welwyn Garden City 10K, and the London Winter Run. On Sunday, he took on his penultimate race of the year, the Cambridgeshire Half, finishing in 2:01:22.

“My body is in bits, my achilles’ heel has gone, I got knocked over and feel a bit bruised and battered but other than that. I’m excited with just one more run to go now, even if I have to walk or do it on crutches, I will finish!

“It’s been gruelling, after this I might go into retirement from running. I tried to make sure the runs were all organised events, so I had the company of other runners and sometimes cheering crowds.

"Last month, I planned my own marathon route from Great Paxton to Arlesey running past the police station Steve served longest during his career - Biggleswade. I was caught in wind, sleet and encountered more hills than I ever expected to in the usually flat Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

"Whenever I’ve struggled, I thought of Steve and always at that time his favourite song comes across my headphones and I’m spurred on by Jump Around by House of Pain,” said Ross.

He has already raised enough to fund a day of research at a Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

Adding: “I’ve been touched by the generosity of people donating to my online giving page with messages of support. Steve had a huge influence on my life and I’m continuing his incredible fundraising to help find a cure for all types of brain tumours.

"Just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. Why should it fall to fundraisers to make up this shortfall?”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’ve enjoyed following along with Ross’s challenge. Not only is the physicality of it impressive, but the logistical side must have taken a tremendous amount of planning. Although Steve’s story is sad, it’s also one of hope and shows the impact he had on his friends and family.

"There are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for. We’re determined to change that but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients. We’re really grateful for Ross’s support and wish him the best of luck for his final run.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Ross’s 395 Challenge please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/ross-paterson-395

